Missouri nuclear power plant expected to reopen soon

FULTON (AP) - Ameren Corp.'s nuclear power plant in mid-Missouri is expected to reopen later Friday, a day after it was shut down due to a "non-emergency" steam leak.

Barry Cox, senior director of nuclear operations at the Callaway Energy Center near Fulton, says a damaged gasket was identified and has been repaired. Cox says inspections and testing are taking place, with plans to restart the plant soon.

The steam leak occurred Thursday in the reactor coolant system within the containment building at the nuclear plant. No workers were hurt, and Ameren officials say there was no threat to the public.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission called the leak a "non-emergency." An NRC inspector has been on the scene.