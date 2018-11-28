Missouri offense locked and loaded

4 months 5 days 20 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 10:04:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in Sports
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
loading

ATLANTA - Missouri senior quarterback Drew Lock has been through a lot during his three seasons in Columbia.

Lock played for two head coaches, Gary Pinkel and Barry Odom, as well as two offensive coordinators, Josh Henson and Josh Heupel.

The senior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was forced into action as a freshman and struggled. In limited action while sharing time with Maty Mauk, Lock completed less than half of his passes and his interceptions doubled the touchdowns.

Lock’s yards, completion percentage, touchdowns and quarterback rating increased both as a sophomore and junior, culminating in a SEC record 44 touchdowns in 2017 as he led Missouri to its first winning season since 2014.

Now a senior, all eyes are on the 6-foot-4-inch NFL prospect. Lock has been named to the 2018 Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards watch lists for best offensive player and quarterback in the nation. MU also released a video campaigning for a Heisman invite.

The attention doesn’t seem to bother Lock, who has been through the ringer as a three-year starter.

“It brings pressure, but if you’re playing in the SEC, you’re traveling to Athens and travelling to Georgia,” Lock said. “There’s a lot of pressure regardless.”

Lock, born in Columbia, is a Tiger legacy. His grandfather, Jerry, and his father, Andy, both played for Missouri.

The youngest Lock could have left after his junior season to pursue a life in the NFL, but decided to return.

“Being the face of a program that I grew up loving means the world to me,” Lock said.

The face now finds himself facing a new challenge: learning a new offense.

Odom hired Derek Dooley in January to call the offense, meaning Lock will play for his third offense in four seasons.

Dooley has never called plays for an offense, but has experience as a head coach at Louisiana Tech and Tennessee. His last stop was in the NFL on the Dallas Cowboys’ staff.

Odom has already seen an impact on his quarterback.

“From the time our bowl game was over in December to today, his football IQ is better than maybe the jump he made from his freshman year to now,” Odom said.

“Take that combined with the physical set that he's got, he's got a chance of having a special year.”

Dooley plans to bring some of the pro-style offense he learned to Missouri, which Lock considered when deciding to return for another season.

“We’re building something more,” Lock said. “Coach Dooley knows a lot about the NFL game. He’s definitely bringing more of that into play which I’m really excited about. It really appealed to me and made me want to come back even more.”

“It’s going to be a little bit of a different vibe this year with the Missouri offense, but it’s going to be fun.”

It doesn’t concern Odom that the Sept. 1 kickoff against Tennessee-Martin will be Dooley’s first time calling an offense.

“(Dooley) really hit every checkmark for me on what I wanted in that position,” Odom said. “It's been good for me to be able to bounce some things off of him, just like the rest of my staff. He's been in some of those opportunities to make decisions, learn from some things that he did right, learn from some things that he didn't do right.”

Missouri was picked fourth in the SEC East by the media in the preseason polls, despite having the second-most first-team selections in the conference.

This fuels Lock’s fire to change the narrative surrounding the Tigers.

“I've always been the guy to think that nobody respects me as a quarterback, no one thinks I’m anything,” Lock said. “I think it also comes with the whole University of Missouri thing.”

“When we throw a touchdown, it’s because the guy was wide open. When we bust a run, it’s because the hole was huge and they split the wrong gaps. It’s not because we threw a great ball, have great wide receivers, or our offensive line is great. It’s because the other team did bad. I’m trying to change that.”

Lock could’ve left for the NFL, but he didn’t. He has got a chip. Now, he’ll get the chance to eat.

More News

Grid
List

Plan seeks to designate Route 66 as National Historic Trail
Plan seeks to designate Route 66 as National Historic Trail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal moving through Congress seeks to designate Route 66, the highway that connected Chicago... More >>
16 minutes ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:28:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system
Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:49:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in Top Stories

Hospital flu shot rule prompts protest after nurse is fired
Hospital flu shot rule prompts protest after nurse is fired
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital says at least one employee has been fired for violating a policy... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:36:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt
Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:27:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Climate forum will allow Columbia community to give feedback
Climate forum will allow Columbia community to give feedback
COLUMBIA - A community forum Wednesday will address climate change in the city. The forum will last from 5:30... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:44:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit
Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - The mobile vet center makes its way through approximately ten rural Mid-Missouri communities about once a month,... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:33:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Recovering Fulton drug addict calls for support to start a new shelter
Recovering Fulton drug addict calls for support to start a new shelter
FULTON - What started as a Fulton Facebook post, sharing an idea for a new shelter for recovering addicts, turned... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 7:18:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson calls for audit of Department of Public Safety
Gov. Parson calls for audit of Department of Public Safety
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson asked for an individual audit of the Department of Public Safety after the new... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 7:04:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Missouri changes execution media policy after lawsuit
Missouri changes execution media policy after lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri will now leave it up to news organizations to pick which reporters witness executions after... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 6:38:19 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Patrol helicopter helps end 100-mile police chase
UPDATE: Patrol helicopter helps end 100-mile police chase
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 5:14:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Missouri state lawmaker releases edited video of his arrest
Missouri state lawmaker releases edited video of his arrest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 4:18:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

First Giving Tuesday since new tax law worries non-profit
First Giving Tuesday since new tax law worries non-profit
COLUMBIA - This “Giving Tuesday,” people may not be as generous as in previous years, according to one non-profit. ... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:58:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

New minimum wage law creates conflict for small businesses
New minimum wage law creates conflict for small businesses
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses say coming increases in the minimum wage will create problems. The Missouri Department of... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:55:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in Top Stories

Woman sentenced for statutory rape, sexual contact with a minor
Woman sentenced for statutory rape, sexual contact with a minor
MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:06:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Missouri attorney general seeks court order for church files
Missouri attorney general seeks court order for church files
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's Office is seeking court orders for Catholic dioceses to provide records as... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 2:56:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Gasconade County sheriff investigates death
Gasconade County sheriff investigates death
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bland. According to a news release, deputies... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 2:33:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Eldon man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation
Eldon man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation
JEFFERSON CITY - An Eldon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday and admitted to traveling to North Carolina to... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 1:19:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to federal charge in connection with shootout
Columbia man pleads guilty to federal charge in connection with shootout
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested after a neighborhood street shootout pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to illegally... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 1:14:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 35°
1pm 37°
2pm 39°
3pm 39°