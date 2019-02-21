Missouri official investigates day care 'fight club' claims

17 hours 53 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2:38:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is launching his own investigation of a St. Louis day care center where two workers were accused of facilitating a "fight club" among small children, his office said Wednesday.

The announcement came two weeks after St. Louis prosecutors dropped criminal charges against the former Adventure Learning Center workers.

Schmitt's office said it served the day care with a "civil investigative demand" Tuesday to get the center to turn over documents.

"Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, and any attempts to harm them in any way will not be tolerated," Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement.

He did not elaborate on what prompted him to pursue the investigation, and his office did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information. But Schmitt's office told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it's a civil investigation looking into possible violations of the state's consumer-protection law.

The day care's attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from December 2016 showing small boys punching each other while wearing oversized, green Incredible Hulk fists. The video shows the two workers watching, with one jumping up and down in apparent excitement. The only person shown trying to break up a fight is another preschooler.

Video of the fight was captured by a surveillance camera and by the cellphone of the 10-year-old brother of one of the fight participants. The 10-year-old, who was in an adjoining room from where the fight occurred, sent the video to his mother, who contacted the center director.

Charges were not filed immediately. But after KTVI-TV aired the video footage in October, Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner reopened the investigation and filed charges. The case was sent to a St. Louis city grand jury, but charges were dropped this month due to "insufficient evidence," Gardner's office said.

Among other things, the charges alleged that a 4-year-old boy suffered a black eye and that the injury came on his birthday.

Both teachers were fired, and the mothers of two of the children have filed a lawsuit.

More News

Grid
List

50M gallons of polluted water pours daily from US mine sites
50M gallons of polluted water pours daily from US mine sites
RIMINI, Mont. (AP) — Every day many millions of gallons of water loaded with arsenic, lead and other toxic metals... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, February 21 2019 Feb 21, 2019 Thursday, February 21, 2019 4:21:50 AM CST February 21, 2019 in Continuous News

Chinese restaurant reopens two days after dead person was found inside
Chinese restaurant reopens two days after dead person was found inside
COLUMBIA - ABC Chinese Cuisine reopened Wednesday following an investigation and clean-up after a person was found dead inside of... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 7:31:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Update: No arrests made in fatal weekend crash
Update: No arrests made in fatal weekend crash
COLUMBIA - Four days after a fatal car crash, police have made no arrests. The incident involved two crashes... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 5:48:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Child identity theft on the rise
Child identity theft on the rise
COLUMBIA - At least 1 million children were impacted by identity theft in the past year. A 2018 study... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 5:30:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in Top Stories

UM System hopes to charm lawmakers at annual legislative day
UM System hopes to charm lawmakers at annual legislative day
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri System leaders and representatives from each of its four campuses will lobby at the state... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:25:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Bill proposes felony for dealing fentanyl, one dad says it's "manslaughter"
Bill proposes felony for dealing fentanyl, one dad says it's "manslaughter"
COLUMBIA - Even though people are dying from fentanyl overdoses in Missouri, there is no law that prosecutes someone who... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:06:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Missouri official investigates day care 'fight club' claims
Missouri official investigates day care 'fight club' claims
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is launching his own investigation of a St. Louis day care... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2:38:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Mister Lincoln University made history in annual competition
Mister Lincoln University made history in annual competition
ST.LOUIS - Men transform into kings and represent their university and ancestors in an annual competition. Harris Stowe State... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2:35:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Energy company plans Boone County wind farm; reaches out to residents
Energy company plans Boone County wind farm; reaches out to residents
HARRISBURG - An energy company is hoping to bring a wind farm to Boone County and wants to get to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2:33:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Sturgeon places reinstated police chief on unpaid administrative leave
Sturgeon places reinstated police chief on unpaid administrative leave
STURGEON –The city of Sturgeon put its police chief on unpaid administrative leave Tuesday, after firing and reinstating him. The... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2:12:00 PM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Officials investigate multiple possible arson cases in Camden County
Officials investigate multiple possible arson cases in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - The state fire marshal is investigating multiple potential cases of arson after officials found bales of hay... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:40:00 AM CST February 20, 2019 in News

Moms rally at Capitol to highlight gun violence bill
Moms rally at Capitol to highlight gun violence bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Mothers advocating for gun control rallied at the state Capitol Tuesday. The Missouri Chapter of Moms... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 11:04:00 PM CST February 19, 2019 in News

Dept. of Revenue criticized for not telling people about tax return error
Dept. of Revenue criticized for not telling people about tax return error
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri legislative committee is looking into a calculation error that could impact some people's taxes and... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 11:00:00 PM CST February 19, 2019 in News

CPD confirms death investigation in northeast Columbia
CPD confirms death investigation in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed a death investigation near the 2500 block at Quail Drive. Sgt. Harlan... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:11:00 PM CST February 19, 2019 in News

Winter causes headaches for high school athletic departments
Winter causes headaches for high school athletic departments
COLUMBIA - This season's winter weather has caused cancellations, potential revenue loss and headaches for high school athletic departments. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 6:55:00 PM CST February 19, 2019 in News

Columbia man describes trauma after father tried to break him of being gay
Columbia man describes trauma after father tried to break him of being gay
COLUMBIA – Dayan Reynolds said he didn’t know his dad had a mission to convince people they aren't gay, until... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 6:26:00 PM CST February 19, 2019 in News

Health department looks for people exposed to TB by MU student
Health department looks for people exposed to TB by MU student
COLUMBIA - An official with Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it is still early in the investigation... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 5:16:00 PM CST February 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue overnight and exit between 6-9am on Wednesday morning. Freezing drizzle is also... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 4:30:00 PM CST February 19, 2019 in Weather
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 31°
10am 35°
11am 38°
12pm 40°