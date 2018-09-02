Missouri Officials Focus on Protecting Military Bases

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Although there are no immediate plans to close military bases, some Missouri officials want the state to be prepared if the federal government considers doing so in the future.

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler convened a meeting Tuesday in Columbia that drew nearly 60 people from military communities to discuss ways of shoring up the state's military bases and contracts.

The Columbia Daily Tribune cited a report showing that defense spending at Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood totals about $1.2 billion annually. Spending on other defense contracts in Missouri totals about $11.7 billion annually.

The report was issued earlier this year by the Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission. Commission Chairman Mike Dunbar says it's important for Missouri to market itself as a military-friendly state.