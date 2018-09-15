Missouri Officials Work to Reach Agreement on Jobs Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon and legislative leaders are working to build agreement on economic development and jobs proposals.

Lawmakers adjourned in May without passing legislation creating several new tax breaks. One sticking point was how to scale back

Missouri's current tax credits to cover the cost of the new programs.

Nixon has said there would have to be broad consensus before he would call a special session to deal with economic development.

On Thursday, Nixon invited legislative leaders to meet with members of his administration next week. Nixon spokesman Scott Holste says preliminary agreement has begun to emerge from talks involving business leaders and lawmakers.

Lawmakers also have been working among themselves to find agreement about economic development.