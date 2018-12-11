Missouri OKs bigger cattle feedlot near public garden

KINGSVILLE (AP) — The state has approved a permit to allow a feedlot to expand just three miles from a popular botanical garden and near several upscale homes.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources decision will allow a Lone Jack feedlot to grow from fewer than 999 cows to up to 6,999 cattle. The department said the proposal from Valley Oaks Steak Co. meets clean water and air requirements.

The Kansas City Star reports Powell Gardens plan to appeal the decision.

Opponents — including many who live in 800 homes within a three-mile radius of the plant — say the feedlot will smell, damage water quality and could cause plant-killing parasites to drift to the garden.

Valley Oaks Steaks officials say the operation will be among the most environmentally friendly concentrated animal feeding operation in the country.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com