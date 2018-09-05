Missouri OKs over $6M of business incentives for 680 jobs

1 year 3 months 1 week ago Friday, May 26 2017 May 26, 2017 Friday, May 26, 2017 5:06:00 PM CDT May 26, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri economic development officials have authorized more than $6 million of incentives to several businesses that could create more 680 jobs.

The business expansions were announced by Gov. Eric Greitens' administration with relatively little fanfare this week. They came as lawmakers met in a highly publicized special session to authorize discounted electric rates for potential steel and aluminum businesses that could create hundreds of jobs in southeast Missouri.

The tax breaks and job training incentives include about:

  • $2.1 million for 3M to expand in Springfield, adding 90 jobs.
  • $2 million for DST to expand in Kansas City, adding 415 jobs.
  • $1.7 million for Envision to expand in St. Louis County, adding 132 jobs.
  • $500,000 for Blue Buffalo to expand in Joplin, adding 46 jobs.

