Missouri OKs over $6M of business incentives for 680 jobs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri economic development officials have authorized more than $6 million of incentives to several businesses that could create more 680 jobs.

The business expansions were announced by Gov. Eric Greitens' administration with relatively little fanfare this week. They came as lawmakers met in a highly publicized special session to authorize discounted electric rates for potential steel and aluminum businesses that could create hundreds of jobs in southeast Missouri.

The tax breaks and job training incentives include about: