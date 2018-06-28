Missouri OL Fisher To Miss At Least 1 Game

Monday, September 10 2012
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri offensive lineman Elvis Fisher is out indefinitely and will not play this week after spraining his right medial collateral ligament against No. 7 Georgia on Saturday.

The injury occurred with 5:30 remaining in the second quarter when another player fell on Fisher's right leg in a pileup during a running play. The 6-5, 300-pound senior was carted off before returning after halftime on crutches in street clothes and a brace on his knee.

"The good news is he always maintains a real good attitude," coach Gary Pinkel said. "He gets hit in the mouth a little bit and you can see him struggling with it. Then the next day you see him, and he's got a smile on his face. He's going to battle."

Fisher will not undergo surgery and says he hasn't been given a timetable for returning except for keeping his leg straight for "a couple weeks." He added that the injury is not as serious as the torn left anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in August 2011 that caused him to miss the entire season and gain a sixth year of eligibility.

"I just went down and I was like, 'Oh boy, the other knee,'" he said. "I don't think it's season-ending, but it's hard to take that, another knee injury."

The injury leaves Missouri's offensive line with only one projected starter from the beginning of August practices - Justin Britt, a junior, who moves from right tackle to left tackle to fill in for Fisher for the second consecutive season.

Senior linebacker Zaviar Gooden will also be out against Arizona State after pulling a hamstring Saturday, Pinkel said. Donovan Bonner, a junior, will start after catching his first career interception against Georgia.

Senior right guard Jack Meiners remains questionable with a sprained right knee.

Junior defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was unavailable to the media for the second consecutive week after saying Georgia and the Southeastern Conference play "old-man football," causing Bulldogs fans to taunt Missouri with those same words after their team won 41-20 Saturday.

Richardson apologized to Georgia coach Mark Richt on the field immediately following the game. Pinkel said Monday he was not involved with Richardson's decision.

