Missouri Opens State Recovery Center in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - State government is opening a facility in Joplin to help with the southwest Missouri city's recovery from a deadly tornado last month.

Officials said Tuesday the Resource, Recovery and Rebuilding Center would be a one-stop shop for people in Joplin who need services such as temporary housing, unemployment assistance and replacement driver's licenses.

The center also has services such as grief counseling and mental health services through the Department of Mental Health, and assistance with food stamps from the Department of Social Services.

The recovery center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Joplin is recovering from a powerful May 22 tornado that killed 141 people in Joplin and demolished about one-third of the city.