Missouri opioid tracking bill still faces roadblocks

JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Missouri is the only state without a statewide database to track prescription opioids, and it's unclear when, or if, that will ever change. Supporters are hopeful this could be the year.

A bill to establish such a system could come up for a House vote as early as Monday. Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin said she and other members of the Conservative Caucus are prepared to stand and speak against the bill for hours.

She says the measure raises privacy concerns and wonders if it would actually stop overdose deaths.