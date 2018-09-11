Missouri panel to review managed care Medicaid services

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's state House leader has assembled a panel to review how to provide Medicaid health care.

Republican Speaker Todd Richardson appointed lawmakers, providers and consumer group members to the task force Wednesday.

An earlier message from Richardson described a task force for expanding Medicaid. A release from the speaker's office later corrected that.

Republican Rep. Marsha Haefner of Oakville is chairwoman. She said the goal is to review ways to provide all of those on Medicaid with health care through a managed care model.

The state pays a private company to manage patients' health care under that model. Missouri now also provides care through a fee-for-service model, which reimburses physicians as patients are treated.

Haefner says she intends to recommend legislation to switch all Medicaid services to managed care.