Missouri parents charged after child's fentanyl death
ROLLA — A Rolla couple is charged with second-degree murder after their 22-month-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose.
Twenty-seven-year-old Reginald Stodulski and 28-year-old Sassy Sodulski are charged with endangering the welfare of the child. They are both being held in Phelps County without bond.
Rolla police say officers found the child unresponsive at the family's home on Dec. 21, 2019. A probable cause statement says officers found a chunky white substance on a coffee table in the living room about 2 feet away from the child.
Tests indicated the substance contained fentanyl. The couple was arrested Thursday and charged Friday.
