Missouri Parents Reminded of Shots, Supplies for School

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - With August approaching, Missouri officials are reminding parents of some back-to-school requirements and opportunities.

The state health department says children in kindergarten through 12th grade must have up-to-date immunizations for nine diseases. It says most vaccinations are covered through health insurance.

The state revenue department is reminding people that Missouri's tax-free shopping period for back-to-school items will run from Friday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 5.

No state sales tax will be charged on computers that cost less than $3,500, clothes that cost less than $100, and other supplies such as backpacks and notebooks that cost less than $50.

Local governments also have the option of waiving their sales taxes for school supplies.