Missouri Park Beach at Lake of Ozarks Reopens
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri officials have reopened a swimming beach at one state park but closed the beach at another because of bacteria.
Grand Glaize Beach at Lake of the Ozarks State Park was reopened for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources says results of tests for E. coli bacteria were well below acceptable levels for a second straight week.
In southeastern Missouri, the agency closed the beach at Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau after samples taken Monday showed an unacceptable bacteria count.
The DNR notes that some state parks and beaches may be closed for other reasons, including flooding. The agency lists all closings on the alerts and advisories link on its website.
