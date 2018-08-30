Missouri passes bill to offer Real ID compliant licenses

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a measure intended to avert a scenario in which thousands of Missouri residents could have been turned away at airports for lack of valid identification.

The legislation passed Thursday night gives Missouri residents the option of getting a driver's license or state identification card that complies with the federal Real ID Act.

The federal government has said Missouri licenses won't be valid at airports in 2018 if the state doesn't adopt the tougher proof-of-identity requirements.

Missouri law currently prohibits the state from complying with the Real ID Act. Some lawmakers have cited privacy concerns about the Real ID Act's requirement to retain license applicants' personal documents, such as birth certificates.

The legislation allowing compliance next goes to the governor.