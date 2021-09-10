JEFFERSON CITY - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Missouri Patriot Day hopes to spend the weekend honoring the memory of the lives lost and the first responders who still make sacrifices today.
The opening ceremony will start the two-day event Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol. After the keynote speaker, Mid-Missouri high school students will read the names of the 2,977 who died in the attacks.
Roxy Van Pool, a member of the 2021 Patriot Day planning committee, says having young people involved is crucial.
"It's real important I think for everyone on the committee to know that our next generation has an awareness of the tragedy of 9/11 to try to make sure, number one, we never forget, and number two, we try to let it never happen again," Roxy Van Pool said.
Honoring first responders is at the core of the committee's mission. Van Pool encourages everyone to come out to pay their respects to those who serve.
"I hope they leave having a higher sense of patriotism, a higher appreciation for the sacrifices that were made on 9/11, a higher appreciation for the sacrifices that our first responders are willing to make every day," Van Pool said.
Saturday's events include the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5k run/walk at 8:30 a.m., the Veterans Plaza Rededication at 10:30 a.m., and the Patriot Day Parade at noon. A full itinerary for the weekend and a map of the locations can be found here.