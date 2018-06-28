Missouri patrol finishes investigating Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its investigation into a fatal police shooting in Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was investigating the April shooting death of 51-year-old Mark W. Adair. Police said Adair was being sought at the time because he was suspected of trying to kidnap a woman earlier that day.

Adair had been on parole from a 30-year sentence for violent crimes including rape and burglary.

The three officers involved in the shooting death were placed on paid administrative leave but have since returned to work.

The patrol's report could be sent next week to Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight, who will determine if the shooting was justified.