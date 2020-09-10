Missouri pays pandemic consultant more than $500,000

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has paid a consulting firm $522,000 in federal funds designed for coronavirus pandemic-related expenses.

In early May, Republican Gov. Mike Parson said an independent foundation was paying the firm, but Missouri took over payments on May 31. State payroll records show Missouri has paid the McChrystal Group $522,000 for its help in coordinating a response to the coronavirus.

The governor's office says the company will continue to be paid nearly $250,000 a month for its work under a no-bid contract it signed with the state.

The consulting firm was founded by retired four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal.