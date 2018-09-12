Missouri Pedestrian Deaths on Pace to Exceed 2010 Total

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri transportation officials are concerned about an apparent rise in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents this year.



Through the end of September, 54 pedestrians had been struck and killed. That's on pace to exceed the 2010 total of 57 pedestrian deaths in traffic accidents.



The figures include people who were walking along the side of a road or crossing the street, as well as those who had gotten out of their vehicles to change flat tires or check on some other problem.



Highway safety officials say motorists whose vehicles break down should make themselves visible by turning on hazard lights and headlights. They also can dial *55 on a wireless phone to get assistance from the highway patrol and other emergency services.