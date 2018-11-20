Missouri Pharmacy Association hosts their annual Legislative Day

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Pharmacy Association hosted their annual Legislative Day today.

"We come up and try to focus on a little bit of education in the morning and then we ask them to go over and meet with our member of the house and member of the senate to talk about some issues that are important to their practice, but more important to patients in their practice," Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association, said.

Legislators focused on a prescription drug monitoring bill. The main speaking point state legislators covered was a proposed prescription drug monitoring bill. Missouri is the only state that does not have this monitoring law. The law would track controlled substances in the state of Missouri. Fitzwater said the prescription drug monitoring bill would eliminate the abuse of drugs.

To learn more about the prescription drug monitoring bill and to see a full agenda of the rest of today's events visit www.MORx.com.