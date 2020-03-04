Missouri pitcher receives SEC honor
UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.
Bryce Montes De Oca was named National Player of the Week by Louisville Slugger on Monday afternoon.
COLUMBIA - Missouri pitcher Bryce Montes De Oca was honored as the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
De Oca started in the first game of Missouri's sweep of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County over the weekend. He pitched 7.0 no-hit innings for Missouri, resulting in Missouri's first no-hitter since 2005.
De Oca struck out a career-high of 12 hitters and allowed two base runners, both of which were walks. He topped his career-bests in hits allowed, strikeouts and innings pitched on Friday.
More News
Grid
List
NEW YORK CITY - Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden... More >>
in
(CNN) – In Calhoun, Georgia, a city of around 16,000 residents 70 miles outside of Atlanta, Walmart is testing out... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Another suspect charged in connection with a drug deal that turned deadly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Missourians will be able to vote in the state's primary election on Tuesday, March 10. Here is everything... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — MU-related travel to San Antonio was canceled Monday evening after the Texas city declared a public health emergency... More >>
in
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden scored key Super Tuesday victories in Minnesota and across the South, building on momentum that has... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Thirty thousand drivers travel Highway 63 everyday in Missouri and MoDOT is proposing improvements to make the road... More >>
in
ROLLA — A Rolla couple is charged with second-degree murder after their 22-month-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- City Council Ward 1 candidates and Columbia Public School board candidates will answer the public's questions on environmental... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several MU students studying abroad in Italy are heading back to the U.S. after the university canceled its... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - True/False is known primarily for the artists behind the documentaries it showcases, but the creativity doesn’t stop there.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges against a second teenager in connection with a deadly shooting on Halloween in 2019.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson met with State Emergency Management Agency officials and other state leaders Tuesday to discuss... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Festival brings usual estimates of around 16,000-18,000 people from all over the world into the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri shelled out more than $2 million last month to settle the latest worker discrimination case... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The second of seven suspects in a Columbia death has pleaded guilty. Thirty-year-old Elijah Lenue... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — A statewide tornado drill took place at 10 a.m Tuesday, all around Missouri, the morning after Nashville... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - The Camden County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it is closing the death investigation of a lake area... More >>
in