Missouri pitcher receives SEC honor

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

Bryce Montes De Oca was named National Player of the Week by Louisville Slugger on Monday afternoon.

COLUMBIA - Missouri pitcher Bryce Montes De Oca was honored as the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

De Oca started in the first game of Missouri's sweep of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County over the weekend. He pitched 7.0 no-hit innings for Missouri, resulting in Missouri's first no-hitter since 2005.

De Oca struck out a career-high of 12 hitters and allowed two base runners, both of which were walks. He topped his career-bests in hits allowed, strikeouts and innings pitched on Friday.