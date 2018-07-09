Missouri Planned Parenthood fights to keep abortion license

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to allow a Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic to keep its abortion license past December during a court battle over its licensure.

Planned Parenthood's Columbia clinic stopped providing medication-induced abortions last month because its doctor lost state-required hospital privileges.

As a result, the state health department is seeking to revoke the clinic's license.

U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey already blocked the state from revoking the license through Dec. 30. Planned Parenthood asked the judge for more time during Friday arguments.

"[Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri] will continue to do everything in its power to restore access to safe, legal abortion for the women in Mid-Missouri," said Laura McQuade, the CEO of Planned Parenthood, in a news release.

Attorney Diana Salgado says without its license, the clinic won't immediately be able to resume abortions even if its doctor obtains needed privileges or it finds a new doctor with those privileges.