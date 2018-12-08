Missouri plans for Vicksburg monument fixes raises questions

COLUMBIA (AP) - Lawmakers have set aside $375,000 to repair a monument to Missouri's Civil War troops at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Missouri is seeking to fix the stone and bronze monument before the 100th anniversary of its October 1917 unveiling. It's one of two state memorials on the battlefield dedicated to soldiers of both armies. The Mississippi military park where it's located commemorates the 47-day Siege of Vicksburg in 1863, a decisive victory for Union Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.

Civil War heritage groups and the National Park Service cheered the state funding for repairs.

Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Steph Deidrick said there were concerns that the project might not be an eligible use of the funds. No details were provided.