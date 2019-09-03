Missouri played a crucial role in ending World War II

JEFFERSON CITY - It's been 74 years since World War II ended on the board of the USS Missouri battleship. It happened in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese signed the Instrument of Surrender on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri now has a prominent location at Pearl Harbor.

"The Missouri is our ship. It’s named for our great state," Sam Busman, USS Missouri Commissioning Committee chairman and Cole County presiding commissioner, said.

He started working with USS Missouri in 1986 when the ship was recommissioned. Bushman also helped to decommission her in 1992.

"I got to go out and ride it on her last cruise in 1991," he said. "It's a wonderful ship, and to get an opportunity to ride on it was really, really special."

What makes the ship more special is the history.

Michael Carr, president of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, which operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial, said the New Jersey - not the Missouri - was originally the flagship for the surrender ceremony.

"Harry Truman became the president, he was the commander-in-chief and always considered Missouri to be his ship," he said. "He ordered William Halsey, the American naval commander during World War II, to change his flag from the New Jersey to the Missouri."

Carr said the surrender ceremony was surrounded by tension, as many people were unsure that the Japanese were going to surrender.

"Because everybody was unsure of what was really going to happen, every gun on every ship of the entire fleet was loaded and manned," he said. "In addition, there were thousand planes in the air."

Carr said the USS Missouri is a memorial now.

"It's a memorial to all the crew served on her, and we tell the navy's history and the history of the ship each and every day to thousands of visitors," he said.

Carr said next year the Battleship Missouri Memorial will be a part of the national activities and celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.

"We're doing everything to find people who are still around who witnessed the ceremony of September 2, 1945," he said. "We're planning to invite them on our expense to come and be our honor guests."

Bushman said he is also planning to participate in the anniversary at Pearl Harbor. He said governor Mike Parson, lieutenant governor Mike Kehoe, Cole County Circuit judge Patricia Joyce, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft are also planning to attend.