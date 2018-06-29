Missouri Plays Home Finale Without Richardson

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was not uniform for the home finale against Syracuse after several media outlets reported earlier in the week that the junior had been suspended for academic reasons.

The school did not make any announcement.

The 295-pound Richardson has 70 tackles, tied for the team lead with Will Ebner, including seven last week in an overtime victory at Tennessee. He leads SEC interior linemen in tackles and is second on the team with four sacks.

Senior Jimmy Burge was in Richardson's spot during warm-ups Saturday night. Burge started six games in 2010.