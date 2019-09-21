Missouri police: Don't leave grenades 'just lying around'
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.
Police said in a tweet that the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning. It then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further.
Police say, "It should go without saying, but please don't leave grenades — even inactive ones — just lying around."
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain. Michael L. Anderson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars shut down a section of Providence Road Friday night. Columbia Urgent Care... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations. "After a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Football fans at Battle High School on Friday experienced Columbia Public Schools' new policy preventing kids from bringing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU students will pack Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Tigers during Saturday's SEC opener against South Carolina,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School District is replacing all of its trash cans with a three-tier waste system in all... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman and her late husband, who was killed by the suspect in four... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a $1.5 million gift Friday, which will be used to help improve business... More >>
in
FULTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright says during a Missouri speech that democracy worldwide "appears to be in retreat." The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A climate strike is taking place on the MU campus Friday at noon. It's part of a... More >>
in
FULTON - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he attempted to evade arrest after a foot pursuit, according... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for the Heritage Festival & Craft Show this weekend. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police said they found seven shell casings in the southern part of the city late Thursday night. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate.... More >>
in