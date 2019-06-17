Missouri police officer shot while transporting prisoner

By: The Associated Press

TRENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old police officer is recovering after being shot by a prisoner during a struggle inside a police vehicle.

Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab was shot Friday while transporting the inmate, 38-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin, to St. Joseph.

Daviess County prosecutors on Saturday charged Griffin with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Griffin was shot in the hand during the struggle.

Friends gathered Sunday in Trenton for a prayer service to support Diab. KQ2 reports that Diab's friend, Kendra Lickteig, said the officer was smiling and in good spirits after undergoing a second surgery Sunday morning.

The patrol's investigation into the shooting is continuing.

