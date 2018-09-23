Missouri Police Stopping Blacks More than Whites

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, May 30 2014 May 30, 2014 Friday, May 30, 2014 8:07:00 PM CDT May 30, 2014 in News
By: Shale Remien, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY  - An annual report finds that Missouri law enforcement officers are continuing to pull over black drivers at a significantly greater rate than white drivers.

The report Friday from Attorney General Chris Koster said black drivers were 66 percent more likely than white ones to be stopped based on their proportionate share of the driving-age population last year.

The disparity increased slightly from 2012 but is up significantly since 2000 when the state first began reporting racial demographics about traffic stops. In 2000, blacks were 30 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over.

Koster said this year's report continues a "disturbing trend" in Missouri. But he also said the statistics don't prove that law officers are making vehicle stops based on the race of the driver.

Don Love, Human Rights Task Force Chair, said the results have not changed in recent years.

"This issue isn't going to change overnight," Love said.

Love said officers go through training on how to recognize when they are being biased. Love said officers might not intentionally be aware of their biases but are still much more likely to pull over a young, black male than any other driver.

"It isn't racism that is the problem," Love said. "It is low-level bias that people are not aware of that is the concern."

Love said Attorney General Chris Koster encourages discussion where residents and officers can share their concerns.

A 2013 survey breaks down arrests based on race and age for several Missouri counties, including Columbia. The survey shows the Columbia Police Department arrested 417 whites compared to 441 blacks in 2013. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Water main break causes at least $100,000 in damage to Hearnes Center
Water main break causes at least $100,000 in damage to Hearnes Center
COLUMBIA - A water main break in MU's Hearnes Center early Saturday morning caused at least $100,000 worth of damage,... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 7:17:00 PM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fulton police interview suspect in McDonald's shots fired call
UPDATE: Fulton police interview suspect in McDonald's shots fired call
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department responded to shots fired at a McDonald's located at 303 S. Business 54 early... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
(CNN) -- Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a past sexual assault,... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

Five arrested near Auxvasse for narcotics, 70 firearms found
Five arrested near Auxvasse for narcotics, 70 firearms found
AUXVASSE - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested five people Friday morning during a narcotics search at a residence in... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 4:16:00 PM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

2 killed when small plane crashes near Missouri airport
2 killed when small plane crashes near Missouri airport
FESTUS (AP) — A man and his adult son were killed when their small plane crashed near... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 8:20:00 AM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

Largest Chinese Moon Festival held in Columbia
Largest Chinese Moon Festival held in Columbia
COLUMBIA - MU partnered with two local groups to host a Chinese Moon Festival Saturday night at Twin Lake Recreational... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 8:02:00 AM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — President Trump held a campaign-style rally in Springfield Friday. Trump spoke in front of an at-capacity crowd... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 46-year-old woman who set a fire that resulted in the deaths of two Kansas City... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emissions near a troubled St. Louis County landfill once posed health concerns for workers and nearby... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:02:52 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University has abandoned plans for a dental school that would've operated in partnership with... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:51:59 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some St. Louis police officers are still struggling with injuries more than a year after protesters... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:44:27 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a fifth arrest has been made in connection with an alleged homicide on Sylvan Lane... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Friday after reportedly finding him outside an apartment complex, looking into a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals ruled Friday to allow the Clean Missouri Initiative to stay... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
COLUMBIA – MU is one of only two Southeastern Conference universities to experience double-digit growth in new freshmen, while several... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
SPRINGFIELD - President Donald Trump is set to campaign at the JQH Arena for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced a resolution Friday supporting the University of Missouri-Columbia's efforts to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Truman VA remembers missing veterans
Truman VA remembers missing veterans
COLUMBIA - 82,000 Americans are still missing as the result of our country's biggest wars. POW/MIA Recognition Day is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 51°
8am 53°
9am 59°
10am 65°