Missouri Politician Dies in Car Accident

Friends and family are mourning the death of clyde angle, a well-known political figure in mid-missouri. Police say angle died after a his car went off highway 63 at gans creek bridge. They think angle left his car and climbed up the embankment... Two cars hit the 58-year-old as he stood at the roadside. Angle was a champion of missouri's sunshine laws... And was running for cole county circuit judge.