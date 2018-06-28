Missouri population grows by fewer than 20,000 in 2015

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's population growth is lagging behind the national rate.

U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday estimate that Missouri's population grew by fewer than 20,000 people from 2014 to 2015, to a total of 6.08 million people.

That's a growth rate of about three-tenths of a percent — well shy of the national rate of nearly eight-tenths of a percent.

Missouri's growth rate ranked 30th among states in 2015.

But that was still good enough for Missouri to retain its position as the 18th most populated state — a little ahead of Maryland.