Missouri Post Office Shooter Dies

By: The Associated Press

HALE (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service says a man who shot himself after wounding an employee at a northwest Missouri post office has died.

The shootings occurred Wednesday afternoon at the post office in the small town of Hale, about 75 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Acting postmaster Michelle Bell sustained at least wound and was flown to a hospital. The 42-year-old Hale resident was in stable condition Thursday.

The Postal Service said the suspect, Billy Bell, was taken to another hospital and died early Thursday.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the Bells. But Missouri's online court records show that a judge finalized a divorce Tuesday between Michelle Bell, of Hale, and Billy Gene Bell, of nearby Bosworth, where Michelle Bell previously worked as the postmaster.