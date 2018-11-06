Missouri Prepares for Ferguson Execution

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri continues to prepare for its third execution of the year.

Jeffrey Ferguson is scheduled to die at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for the 1989 death of a 17-year-old St. Charles County girl. His attorneys have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking a stay.

Missouri executed Herbert Smulls in January and Michael Taylor in February. The state has also set an April 23 execution date for William Rousan, convicted of killing an elderly St. Francois County couple in 1993.