Missouri President Wolfe Departs Providence Point

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri is about to hang a vacancy sign on its hilltop presidential home, Providence Point.

University system President Tim Wolfe says he plans to move out of the official residence overlooking Hinkson Creek and buy a private home. After his December 2011 hiring, Wolfe's wife and two children had remained in Massachusetts for most of the year so the twins could complete high school.

The nearly 13,000-square-foot home was built in 1971, with a residential addition completed 14 years later. Each of Wolfe's eight predecessors has lived at the presidential home since it was built.

Wolfe told The Associated Press he's exploring ways to open Providence Point to the community, including as a possible party rental site.