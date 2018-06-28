Missouri presidential search committee members expanded

COLUMBIA (AP) — The search committee for a new University of Missouri system president will include two students, two faculty members and a staff member.

The Missouri Board of Curators decided Thursday not to include an alumni representative chosen from nominations by each campus' alumni association. Chairwoman Pamela Henrickson says the six curators, who are all Missouri alumni, will represent alumni.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports every person named to the committee will have a vote, which gives students a voting role for the first time.

The board is seeking a permanent replacement for Tim Wolfe, who resigned Nov. 9 after protests over racial issues on the Columbia campus.

Henrickson says it has not been decided if the final selection will be made by the search committee or only the curators.