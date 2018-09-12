Missouri Presidential Search Nears Finish

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The yearlong search for a new University of Missouri president appears to be winding down.



A 20-member advisory panel will meet Tuesday morning for the first time since the search began in January. The group of professors, students, campus workers and alumni is expected to offer university curators advice on the choices for presidential finalists.



The Board of Curators, which has met several times behind closed doors in recent weeks, has final approval of the hiring.



The curators are seeking a replacement for Gary Forsee, who stepped down as president in January to care for his wife as she battles cancer. Interim president Steve Owens has said he is not a candidate for the permanent job and expects to resume his duties as general counsel.