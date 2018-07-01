Missouri Prison Inmate Admits Scamming IRS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri prison inmate ran a scheme from his prison cell that resulted in the Internal Revenue Service issuing nearly $55,000 in refunds.

Forty-six-year-old Kevin D. Dunham pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to running the scheme while an inmate in 2008-09 at the Farmington Correctional Center and the Western Missouri Correctional Center.

The Kansas City Star reports Dunham prepared false Forms W2 on a typewriter in his cell and made handwritten Forms 1040EZ, using the names of other inmates.

The inmates' families made the claims to the IRS and shared the refunds with the inmates and Dunham.

The indictment says Dunham prepared false claims totaling $139,644 and the IRS paid $54,814 in fraudulent refunds.