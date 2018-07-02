Missouri Prison Tours Turn Profit for First Time

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Tours of the old Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City are finally profitable.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports visits to the former prison generated more than $275,000 in revenue in 2012. That's nearly $35,000 more than the cost of operating the tours.

The city's Convention and Visitors Bureau says more than 19,000 people toured the old prison in 2012. Ticket sales accounted for most of the revenue. Expenses include salaries, advertising and such supplies as lights and signs.

The prison opened in 1836 on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River, a few blocks from the state Capitol. It was closed in 2004, and public tours began in 2009.