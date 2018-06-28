Missouri Prisons Cut Back Visitation

MOBERLY - Wednesday marked the first day prisons all over Missouri started their new visitation schedules. The Missouri Department of Corrections is cutting down on visiting hours due to a $4.5 million budget cut.

Here are the changes that will be made:

Family members and friends of prisoners are no longer allowed to visit on Thursdays.

Visitation hours on Fridays will be extended but will end an hour and a half earlier.

Saturday and Sunday hours will shorten and end earlier.

18 of 20 Missouri facilities will implement the new visitation schedule.