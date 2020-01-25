Missouri prisons paring back as prison population drops

BOONVILLE (AP) - Missouri is planning to cut more than 1,700 beds at prisons across the state.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the agency is able to pare back because of a drop in the number of inmates.

The number of prisoners has dropped from more than 33,000 in 2017 to about 26,000. Pojmann said the drop is due to a change in Missouri criminal laws. Judges now are sentencing more people to probation instead of prison time.

Beds are being eliminated at the Algoa, Boonville, Tipton, Farmington, and Northeast correctional centers, as well as the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center.