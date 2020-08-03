Missouri Professionals May Not Need License

COLUMBIA - Hairstylists at the Art of Hair salon in Columbia were unhappy Friday about how a House Bill could affect their business.

Chrystal Sadler believes it doesn't take a license to be skilled at cutting hair, but there's more to the profession that she learned while she was getting her education.

Rebbecca Patton, a customer of Art of Hair, said the bill makes her uncomfortable because she feels a sense of security from those who received an education or certificate in the field they work in.

Sadler said she doesn't understand the purpose of the bill, but believes it's up to individuals to choose who provides their service.

Missouri House Bill 1824 would permit individuals to engage in the occupation of their choice free from government regulation.

A petition is circulating across the state to protest the bill.

According to committee summary for the bill, "the regulation adopted by the state should be the least restrictive type of regulation consistent with the public interest to be protected."

Some jobs will still have requirements in order to be employed, but specific legislature for the specific job field will have to pass for that to happen. For legislation to regulate a specific occupation or profession to be passed, the bill would have to follow a specific criteria including:

Unregulated practice has caused significant harm and endangered the general welfare



General welfare cannot effectively be protected by other means

A service being performed for individuals involves a hazard to the general welfare

Consumer possesses significantly less information that the practitioner puts the consumer in a disadvantageous position

The bill defines general welfare as "the concern of the government for the health, peace, morality, and safety of its citizens."

The bill was introduced by Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Springfield, and has been designated to a committee who will present it on Monday.

KOMU 8 News tried to contact Burlison, but he did not return the calls. Earlier Friday, he tweeted House Bill "1824 would provide a guideline for future licensure laws or changes in scope to provide such evidence."

If passed, the bill would go into effect January 1, 2015.