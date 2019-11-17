Missouri professor accused of removing artifacts

COLUMBIA (AP) - A University of Missouri professor faces charges in Washington state accusing him of removing artifacts from a national forest without the proper permits.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports R. Lee Lyman, professor of archaeology, was charged June 30 with second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.

Matthew T. Boulanger, a research specialist, was also charged with second-degree theft and second degree malicious mischief.

Court documents show they were accused of removing more than 93 items from national forest sites in Washington in 2013.

They did not respond to requests for comment, but an article they wrote about the excursion was cited in the investigation report and said the artifacts were visible and could be removed by people using the area.