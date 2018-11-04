Missouri professor collapses during class, dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Webster University in St. Louis is mourning the death of an adjunct professor who collapsed during class and could not be revived by a student who also was an emergency medical technician.

Webster spokesman Patrick Giblin tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 66-year-old Renee Hirshfield was typing at a computer and showing images to students during a film class Tuesday when she started shaking and fell out of the chair.

Hirshfield died at the scene.

The dean of Webster's communications school, Eric Rothenbuhler, says Hirshfield had taught at Webster for two years and was an adjunct professor at Southwestern Illinois College.