Missouri professor to be tried in colleague's stabbing death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man accused of killing a Missouri State University professor emeritus and stabbing the victim's wife has been ordered to stand trial after pleading not guilty to an upgraded murder charge.

Forty-three-year-old Edward Gutting waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday after Greene County prosecutors replaced a second-degree murder count with a first-degree murder charge. He's also charged with armed criminal action, assault and burglary.

Authorities say Gutting was a suspended Missouri State instructor when he rushed into Marc Cooper's home and fatally stabbed him Aug. 17. Gutting also is accused of stabbing Cooper's wife, who escaped and called police.

Investigators haven't disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

Gutting's attorneys told reporters after Wednesday's court appearance that Gutting's mental health will be a factor in the case.