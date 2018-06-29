Missouri Prosecutor Seeks Help in 10-Year-Old Case

PLATTE CITY (AP) - Investigators are reminding the public that they are still trying to determine who left the body of a newborn boy in Platte County 10 years ago.

Workers for Kansas City Power & Light found the baby's body April 26, 2004, under a Walmart bag along an undeveloped road. A hoop earring was found near the body.

The white baby boy was never identified and became known as "Precious Joe."

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a news release Friday that someone who knows what happened to the boy needs to come forward to end the case.