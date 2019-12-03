Missouri Prosecutor Who Dismissed Charges Against Five Men Says She Had No Choice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri prosecutor who dismissed all charges against five men accused of molesting young relatives decades ago said she had no other choice. Lafayette County prosecutor Kellie Wingate Campbell said she made her decision after one of the accusers backed out and others started questioning her commitment to the case. Yesterday's dismissal came more than two years after Burrell Mohler Senior and his sons, Burrell Junior, David, Jared and Roland, were charged.