Missouri psychiatric building to be named after Gov. Nixon

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A new maximum-security psychiatric building in Fulton, Missouri will be named after outgoing Gov. Jay Nixon.

A three-person board comprised of Nixon, Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and Attorney General Chris Koster approved the naming during a Wednesday meeting at the governor's Capitol office.

Nixon abstained from the vote.

Construction of the new facility is underway at Fulton State Hospital, which was built in 1851.

During the meeting, state officials also named a St. Louis state office building on Chouteau Avenue after Michael Keathley, who died in 2008.

Keathley served as administration commissioner under former Gov. Matt Blunt. He previously was Senate administrator.