Missouri Publisher Expands

Rust Publishing buys two Marshall County papers SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Rust Communications chain of newspapers is growing again. The Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based company has purchased two Tennessee newspapers -- the Lewisburg Tribune and the Marshall Gazette. Rust owns 50 newspapers in eight states.