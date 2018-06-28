Missouri Pushes Ahead with Nuclear Plant Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Backers of legislation designed to help build a second Missouri nuclear power plant are pushing forward with the idea, despite an emergency in Japan set off by an earthquake, tsunami and overheating reactors. Supporters say Japan's problems do not reduce Missouri's need for new energy sources.

Most of the debate in Missouri so far has focused on consumer issues. But heightened nuclear concerns have given some critics a vivid example of the possible risks.

Missouri utilities are asking the Legislature to allow them to charge customers for the cost of an early site permit from federal regulators. Utilities cannot charge for the costs of new power plants before they start producing electricity. The nuclear plant legislation has cleared a House panel, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.