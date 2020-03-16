Missouri QB Franklin to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri quarterback James Franklin will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of spring practice, but he's expected to be ready for the start of next season.

The junior threw for 2,865 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for 981 yards and 15 TDs as a first-year starter in 2011. Franklin was injured last Tuesday during practice when he jumped on a fumble at the end of a play and a defender landed on his outstretched throwing arm.

The surgery is set for Friday and a timetable for Franklin's return will be determined following the procedure. The school had initially hoped Franklin would heal without surgery, but after further evaluation it was decided that repairing the damage would be in his best interest long term.