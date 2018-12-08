Missouri QB Lock eager to show improved game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is a different player than he was a year ago, and he’s eager for the opportunity to prove it.

The season opener at West Virginia on Saturday will be his first chance to show his improvement.

Following Maty Mauk’s indefinite suspension in 2015, Lock became the first freshman quarterback to start for Missouri in two decades. He was 2-6 in eight starts, completing 49 percent of his passes while amassing 1,332 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. In a year marked by turmoil, including the threat of player boycotts and coach Gary Pinkel’s retirement, Missouri finished a dismal 127th out of 128 FBS teams in scoring at 13.6 points per game, the worst in school history.

Lock said the Tiger’s 28-3 loss at Arkansas – Pinkel’s last game – was the low point of his season.

“I guess that made me a better, tougher person mentally,” Lock said. “I’m thankful for that now and I’m through it and it’s behind me.”